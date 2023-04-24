Home

American Airlines Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air, Makes Emergency Landing | Video

An American Airlines flight caught on fire mid-air after a bird strike and the plane was forced to return to the Ohio airport.

American Airlines said the plane, which caught on fire shortly after takeoff, was taken out of service for maintenance. (Photo: Video Grab/Twitter)

New Delhi: An American Airlines plane was forced to return to Ohio airport after the airline caught on fire mid-air due to a bird strike. A video of the incident was shared on social media where it showed the plane caught fire shortly after takeoff from an Ohio airport.

American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 am and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames, according to a reoport by news agency The Associated Press.

Video: American Airlines’ flight catches fire shortly after takeoff

“@FAANews I just saw AA1958 with major engine issues just after take off. Flames shooting from the engine and wonky, pulsing noises from the aircraft,” a Twitter user posted while sharing a clip of the incident.

A video uploaded to social media showed flames coming from the engine of an American Airlines plane after a bird apparently struck the engine shortly after it took off from the airport in Columbus, Ohio pic.twitter.com/l7DvZtSZ46 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 24, 2023

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

