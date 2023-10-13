‘Have Seen Exactly How She Was Murdered’: American Father After Finding Daughter’s Body in Bullet-Strewn Car

New Delhi: A father of an Israeli-American festival goer found his daughter lifeless body in a car riddled with bullets at the hands of Hamas gunmen in Israel. Danielle Waldman, 24, and her boyfriend Noam Shai, who had met in the military and planned to get married, were missing in the days after the horrific attacks at the Israeli Supernova music festival. The 24-year-old victim, Danielle Waldman and her boyfriend Noam Shai, who had met in the military and planned to get married, were missing in the days after the horrific attacks at the Israeli Supernova music festival.

Her anxious father, Eyal Waldman, , who is the founder of Mellanox – an Israeli-American supplier of computer networking products, had been holding onto the hope that his young daughter had only been held captive by the terror group and was not killed. On Wednesday he received the heartbreaking news that she and her boyfriend were amongst the 260 other innocent festival goers that were killed by the terrorists. The father then tracked his daughter’s iPhone to discover how and where she met her harrowing death at the hands of Hamas gunmen. He used ‘find my iPhone’ to track his daughter’s devices after learning of her death.

After tracking his daughter’s iPhone and Apple watch he went down south with his friend, which is where they found the car that his daughter was in as she tried to make her escape from the terror group. He discovered her wrecked car where it had been stranded after Danielle and her boyfriend along with several other festival goers had tried to escape the atrocious Hamas attacks.

They discovered that his daughter and her boyfriend along with a few others attempted to flee the attacks in a white Toyota hatchback, but that they were allegedly cornered by terrorists and executed with AK assault rifles.

Waldman said: “I have seen exactly how she was murdered from two directions by at least three to five people that had attacked it…From the shells that we have found, there were at least three guns that were shooting at the car,” Waldman told CNN.

Waldman spoke to i24NEWS – an Israeli news station – about his daughter: ‘Danielle was born in California, in the United States. She was the happiest kid ever and everyone really loved her.’ ‘She loved everybody.’

He said: ‘Danielle and went to the festival of peace and love in the south district of Israel. They went with thousands of kids to celebrate life, to celebrate love.’

Waldman shared that his daughter had told him that she planned to marry her long-term boyfriend and that the couple had just moved into an apartment together.

Americans killed in Israel

The number of Americans killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel has now reached at least 27, National Security Council’s Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby revealed on Thursday.

White House officials said on Thursday that at least 14 Americans remained unaccounted for in Israel, but it was not clear how many were being held hostage by Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza and carried out the attacks.

President Biden pledged to put all efforts into finding and rescuing the missing. “I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home,” he told Jewish leaders in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. Officials said they were in touch with the families of the missing and keeping them updated.

