New Delhi: Defending his order to kill Iraninan commander Qassem Soleimani, the United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that the country took the bold and decisive action to save American lives and deliver American justice. Addressing a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio for 2020 Presidential elections, Trump rejected Democrats’ criticism and claimed that Soleimani was actively planning new attacks.

“He (Soleimani) was looking very seriously at our embassies and not just the embassy in Baghdad, but we stopped him and we stopped him quickly and we stopped him cold”, news agency reuters quoted the US president as saying. Earlier last week, the Iranian commander was killed in a US drone strike ordered by Trump near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. His death marked a dramatic escalation in tension between the two countries.

He also vowed to defend American lives and defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism. “Under my administration, we will never make excuses for America’s enemies – we will never hesitate in defending American lives – and we will never stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism”, stated Trump.

He also mocked the Democrats by calling it ‘party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, and blatant corruption’. His comments come soon after the Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution limiting Trump’s authority to initiate any further military action against Iran.