Philadelphia: In an incident that can be both termed shocking and racist, Amy Wax, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania made more inflammatory comments on a national conservative talk show on Friday in which she slammed the immigrants who are critical of the US, reported Philadelphia Inquirer.

"There is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples against western peoples for western peoples' outsized achievements and contributions," Wax told political commentator Tucker Carlson on Fox. "It's really unbearable."

Wax was critical of Asian and South Asian Indian doctors at Penn Medicine, who she said, "Are on the ramparts for the antiracism initiative for dump on America," singling out the Brahmin women from India.

“Here’s the problem,” she said. “They are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet on some level, their country is a s-hole. They’ve realised that we’ve outgunned and outclassed them in every way. They feel anger. They feel envy. They feel shame. It creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind.”

Reacting to Wax’s rants, Neil Makhija, a Penn Law lecturer, who also serves as the executive director of Indian American Impact, a national South Asian civic and political organisation, said, “It’s just kind of sad when you have someone so dumb on the faculty of one of the best law schools in the country,” said the report.

But, he said, Wax was right about one thing — Indian Americans do care about racial equity.

Amy Wax has been enraging people for years with her comments. She has called into question the academic ability of Black students, and in December said the country would be better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration. Penn has condemned her statements in the past, and in 2018 removed her from teaching mandatory courses but has cited academic freedom in declining to fire her, reported Philadelphia Inquirer.

