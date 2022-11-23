American Teenager Wants To Witness ‘Her Father’s Death’ On November 29

On behalf of Khorry Ramey, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a petition in the Kansas City Court.

Missouri: Kevin Johnson, convicted of killing a police officer in the USA, will be executed by death injection on November 29. Kevin’s 19-year-old daughter has filed a petition in the court saying that she wants to see her father die, so she should be allowed to be present at the time of the death injection. Kevin will be given the lethal injection at a prison in Missouri. According to the law here, people below 21 years of age cannot be present when such punishment is given. In 2005, Kevin killed William McEntee, a police officer who came to raid his house. At that time, Kevin’s daughter Khorry Ramey was only 2 years old.

WHAT WAS SAID IN THE PETITION

On behalf of Khorry Ramey, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a petition in the Kansas City Court. It says, “Khorry should be allowed to be present there at the time of her father’s death. Missouri state law does not allow this for people under the age of 21, but even if Khorry was detained, it would be a violation of her constitutional rights.” According to the petition, “Kevin also wants his daughter to be present at the time of punishment. This will have no effect on security.

LOVE FOR HER FATHER

Khorry said about her father – he is the most important part of my life and I love him very much. I want to hold his hand and pray for him when death is taking him in its arms. I want to witness his death penalty.