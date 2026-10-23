‘American workers first’: Marco Rubio responds to Trump’s H-1B visa curbs, says restrictions not aimed at Indians

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the Trump administration’s H-1B visa restrictions are not aimed at India, stressing that Washington is focused on protecting American workers and reforming its immigration system.

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'American workers first': Marco Rubio responds to Trump's H-1B visa curbs, says restrictions not aimed at Indians | Image: ANI

Amid growing concerns over stricter US work visa rules and their impact on Indian professionals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the Trump administration’s H-1B visa restrictions are not aimed at India. He said the changes are part of a wider effort to reform America’s immigration system and protect the interests of US workers. In an interview with India Today TV, Rubio acknowledged that the new rules would affect Indians looking for jobs in the United States, as well as American companies seeking to hire skilled Indian workers. However, he stressed that the measures apply to countries across the world and are not specifically directed at India.

“It’s not one that’s built on India. It’s not one that’s focused on India,” Rubio said, referring to the changes in immigration laws. “It happens to impact Indians that want to come to the United States and work and that our businesses are trying to bring in, but it’s not geared towards India. It is global,” the top Trump official specified.

When asked whether the US would continue to welcome highly skilled Indian professionals as it works to strengthen its manufacturing sector, Rubio said the administration was trying to fix problems in the country’s immigration system.

He claimed that some immigration programmes meant for businesses had been misused and that fraud and other irregularities had become major concerns. He also said the government wanted to ensure that American workers were not losing job opportunities because of these programmes.

“The United States has had a broken immigration system,” he said. “We’ve had business-related immigration programmes that in many cases have been rampant fraud and abuse and have been misused in ways that have not made sense,” Rubio added.

Rubio said the administration was working to address these problems and create an immigration system that better serves the country’s economy and people.

“So these things have to be addressed and we’re trying to address them, but they’re not aimed at India. They apply to any country, every country in the world,” he said.

Why the new H-1B rules matter to Indians

Rubio’s comments come at a time when changes to US immigration policies have raised concerns among Indian technology workers, skilled professionals and companies that depend on international talent.

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign workers for specialised jobs that generally require technical knowledge or higher education. Indian nationals make up a large share of H-1B visa holders, particularly in the technology sector. As a result, changes to the programme can have a significant impact on Indian workers and their employers.

The Trump administration has defended its stricter approach by arguing that the visa system should not be used to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

In September 2025, the administration introduced a USD 100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions involving workers outside the US. In September 2026, President Donald Trump extended the policy until September 2027. However, the payment requirement has faced a legal challenge, and a federal court ruling has blocked its implementation for now, according to updates from US university immigration offices. The policy’s legal status is therefore an important consideration for employers and applicants.

Rubio says US will put its own workers first

Rubio acknowledged that countries with large numbers of applicants could feel they were being singled out when immigration rules became stricter. However, he maintained that the changes were part of a global policy rather than an effort to target any particular nation.

He also said India and the United States should understand each other’s priorities, particularly when it comes to protecting their citizens and national interests.

“In the end, I will say this. I expect that the government of India will always put the people of India first and that you will always put the national interest of India first,” he said.

“But I also hope everyone understands that the United States under President Trump is going to put our people first, our workers first and our country first,” Rubio added.

The US secretary of state said differences over immigration and trade could be managed through continued engagement between the two countries. He pointed to the longstanding relationship between India and the US and their shared interests as reasons to keep working together despite policy differences.