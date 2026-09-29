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‘America’s pretense and era of one-sided rules is over:’ Jaishankar responds to US stance on India’s global alliances

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at an Asia Society event in New York said that the lack of understanding among partners about cross-border terrorism impacts India's bilateral relations.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash
Updated: September 29, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
'America's pretense and era of one-sided rules is over:' Jaishankar responds to US stance on India's global alliances
'America's pretense and era of one-sided rules is over:' Jaishankar responds to US stance on India's global alliances (Pic: X)

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has once again stressed that India is facing a significant threat from cross-border terrorism (from Pakistan) and cautioned that India’s allies’ inattention to these concerns impacts bilateral relations. Jaishankar made this statement in New York, responding to a question on India-US relations. This appears to be an attempt to send a message to the Donald Trump administration regarding engagement with Pakistan. The US has rapidly improved its relations with Pakistan in recent years.

Jaishankar also stated that the US and the world have lost their pretense in foreign policy. Speaking at an Asia Society event in New York, Jaishankar stated that terrorism originating from a neighboring country is one of India’s key security concerns. “Very few countries have faced the level of terrorism from a neighboring country that we have. If our allies don’t understand this core concern, it obviously impacts our relationship,” he said.

Read more: 'Protect trade, economic interests', says India in first reaction to passage of Russia sanctions bill in US

‘America’s pretense is over’

Dr. Jaishankar said, “There was a time in America that they didn’t like the many options India had. The Americans wanted India to focus on relations with us, while the US itself kept its options open. Today, all that is over. Now the countries of the world are talking openly to each other.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also said that America has adopted a new way of doing business. This way is a one-to-one deal, meaning everything is renegotiated. Everyone is dealing openly with each other. The Foreign Minister clearly said during this time that today we are moving towards multipolarity.

How will India-US relations improve?

Responding to a question about India-US relations and how to improve the partnership amid differences over tariffs, Jaishankar said that the relationship has faced many challenges. One issue relates to the sensitivities of both countries. The issue of terrorism is very important for India. India has faced terrorism for decades due to a deliberate policy of its neighboring country.

Jaishankar said that India wants its relations with the US to reach new heights. “We certainly hope that the relationship will reach new heights, but we have to be realistic about the issues we face. If we can move forward on some of these issues, I think our relationship will improve,” he said.

Speaking to Denny Russell at Asia Society, Jaishankar stressed:

  • The difficult world situation, including multiple conflicts and a crisis of the 4Fs (food, fuel, fertilizer and finance).
  • The paradox of intense competition and deep interdependence.
  • The indivisibility of the situation requires a united approach.
  • There are many reasons for the current turmoil.
  • Multipolarity is inevitable.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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