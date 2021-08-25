Beijing: China has established its foremost diplomatic contact with the Taliban as the Deputy Head of the Taliban office Abdul Salam Hanafi and Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu met in Kabul. A Chinese official said that the two sides now have “unimpeded and effective communication.” Taliban began seizing control of the war-torn country on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.Also Read - Pakistan Leader Says 'Taliban Will Help Us Conquer Kashmir' During TV Debate, Trolled After Video Goes Viral | Watch

"China and the Afghan Taliban have unimpeded and effective communication and consultation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here when asked about the talks between the deputy head of the Taliban"s political office Abdul Salam Hanafi and Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu in Kabul. "Kabul is naturally an important platform and channel for us to discuss key issues," Wang said, without disclosing the details.

Wang said that China respects the Afghan people's independent decisions on their own future and destiny and even supports the implementation of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle. Wang further added that China stands ready to continue to develop good-neighbourly relations of friendship and cooperation with Afghanistan and play a constructive role in the peace and reconstruction of the country.

Along with Pakistan, Russia, China has kept their embassy open in Kabul after the Taliban took over the capital. On the other hand, countries like India and others have closed down their diplomatic missions after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. Since the Taliban returned to Kabul, there has been a large-scale immediate evacuation of the US and its allies. However, China had hosted a delegation that was headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar last month. China remained calm over the evacuation and called for an inclusive government in Kabul.

In his talks with Baradar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had asked the militant group to sever its links with terror groups especially the Uygur Muslim militant group from Xinjiang, the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). Baradar reportedly assured Wang that the Taliban will not permit the ETIM from operating from Afghanistan and called for Chinese investments in the war-torn country.

After the Taliban took control of Kabul, China called for the formation of an open, inclusive, and broadly representative government adopting moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and conform to the aspiration of its people and the common expectation of the international community. Last month, China had replaced its special envoy to Afghanistan Liu Jian with its former Ambassador to Qatar, Jordan, and Ireland, Yue Xiao Yong.

(With Inputs from PTI)