New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, Canada and the US on Tuesday agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed till July 21. During this time, only essential travel will be allowed. An announcement to this effect was made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He said the agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions for the travel across the borders were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

However, the administration said Americans who are returning to the US and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

As per updates, Canada sends 75% of its exports to the US and about 18% of American exports go to Canada.

As per the new agreement, the Blue Water Bridge and other Canada-US border crossings will remain closed for at least another month. The border restrictions have been extended twice already, for 30 days at a time.