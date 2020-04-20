New York: Offering its readers a stark reminder of the COVID-19 death toll in Massachusetts, the Boston Globe on Sunday filled 16 pages of the paper with death notices. Also Read - Facebook Releases COVID-19 Symptom Map, Set to Expand Globally With User Inputs

These death notices are paid postings that generally announce a person’s death as well as names of the surviving family members and schedules of funeral services. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Message On Domestic Violence Amid Coronavirus Lockdown is Important | WATCH VIDEO

Some of the death notices included in the April 19 edition of the paper included the names of people from 14 other states, besides Massachusetts, and a small number of foreign countries as well, the Globe said. Also Read - No More Spit and Shine For Bowlers When Cricket Resumes?

Several of the notices running across 16 pages mentioned a battle with COVID-19.

However, whether all of them died from complications associated with the disease was not clear.

The Globe had less than half the number pages with death notices for the comparable Sunday a year ago.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Sunday said coronavirus cases in the state are “right in the middle of the surge now.”

After New York and New Jersey, Massachusetts has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the US.

Over 38,000 people have already tested positive for the virus in Massachusetts and more than 1,700 have died due to the disease.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 759,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US so far and the numbers of deaths in the country have crossed 40,000.