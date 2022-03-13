Russia Ukraine Conflict: Amid Russia’s escalated attacks in western Ukraine, India on Sunday decided to temporarily relocate its Embassy in Kyiv to neighbouring country Poland. The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement attributed the decision to the “rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts”.Also Read - PM Modi Holds High-level Meet on India's Security Preparedness; Says, 'Must Make Nation Self-Reliant in Defence Sector'

"The situation will be reassessed in light of further developments," the Ministry said further.

The announcement came hours after Russia's renewed push to take control of Kyiv, striking a military base where Ukrainian troops had trained with NATO forces.

The decision was expected as India’s Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded diaspora is also almost done, and with that, the main purpose of the embassy is also fulfilled.