Amid direct war with Israel, why did Iran attack Middle East’s and world’s most powerful and peaceful trading hub, UAE?

Iran's retaliatory missile strikes have hit Abu Dhabi, shattering the UAE's image as a peaceful and safe haven, separate from the geopolitical turmoil in the surrounding region.

One reason could be a direct message to the UAE government to stop hosting and cradling the United States and Israel.

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a key business hub in the Middle East, is now embroiled in regional tensions. Recent missile attacks spread panic in several areas, including Abu Dhabi. Explosions and flashes of light in the sky startled people, while airspace closures disrupted flights and business. The UAE, long considered a safe and stable economic hub, has been severely damaged by these incidents. Experts say the growing regional conflict is now directly affecting Gulf countries. Despite efforts to maintain diplomatic balance, the situation is rapidly evolving. This entire development has raised new questions about the security, economy, and international politics of the Gulf region.

Middle East’s commercial hub caught in war

Thumrait Air Base and Duqm Port

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) focused its attacks on key strategic nodes in Omani territory that maintain logistical ties with the US military. Incoming projectiles targeted the area around Thumrait Air Base and Duqm Port. Although Oman is not a combatant state, these facilities provide essential staging, supply, and maintenance capabilities for US naval and air assets operating in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

Explosions in Abu Dhabi

These attacks were not just distant military encounters; they directly impacted civilians. Witnesses described several loud explosions and flashes of light in the sky above Abu Dhabi. The shockwaves from the intercepted and hit ballistic missiles were so powerful that windows rattled in residential areas near the bustling Corniche, causing immediate panic among cosmopolitans.

Why did Iran attack UAE?

By attacking the UAE, Iran is clearly warning its Gulf neighbours that diplomatic relations and economic partnerships offer no protection if a country hosts US military assets. The IRGC’s action reflects its zero-tolerance policy toward US forward operating bases, effectively punishing the UAE for its strategic alliance with Washington during the US-led “Operation Epic Fury.”

Another reason could be a direct message to the UAE government to stop hosting and cradling the United States and Israel. Ever since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, Iran is the only country in West Asia to openly support Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. This happened when no other Gulf country came out in support of the creation of the Palestinian state.

The other reason could be to excite, incite, and stir up the citizens of the UAE and other countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, and Turkey to rise against their governments and demand severing all ties with Israel and raise their voices for the creation of the Palestinian state.

