Oman drops Hormuz toll plan after Donald Trump’s ‘blow them up’ threat: US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Oman has assured Washington that it has no plans of tolling the Strait of Hormuz with Iran amid Donald Trump's chilling warning.

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'No plans for tolling Hormuz': Oman assures Treasury Secretary Bessent after US 'non-starter' warning((Photo/Reuters)

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated in February 2026 amid growing concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme. Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Did US pressure force Oman to reconsider its reported Hormuz toll plan?

Amid the chilling threat from US President Donald Trump, Oman has made a significant statement regarding the Hormuz tolling plan. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Oman has assured Washington that it has no plans of tolling the Strait of Hormuz with Iran and seeks to foster continued strong relations between Oman and the United States. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, handles nearly 20 per cent of global petroleum liquids and about a fifth of global LNG shipments. About 2.5-2.7 million barrels per day, or roughly 50 per cent of India’s crude imports, transit through the route, largely sourced from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

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Bessent made these comments during a White House briefing. While speaking to the reporters, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he had been in contact with the Omani Ambassador and made it clear that the tolling on the Strait of Hormuz is a non-starter. Additionally, Oman confirmed to Bessent that it did not want to undertake any action which may place its citizens or its economy in jeopardy.

“I had a call with the Omani ambassador this morning, and he assured me that there were no plans for tolling the strait. As he said, our countries have had 200 years of good relations. He wants to have another 200 more, and, you know, I told him that this was a non-starter, and he did not want to risk either the Omani individuals or Omani financial institutions getting sanctioned,” Bessent stated.

How did Donald Trump react to reports about possible Hormuz tolling?

This development comes after US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Oman must “behave just like everybody else, or we will have to blow them up.” Not only Trumo, but Scott Bessent also warned Oman against any involvement in allegedly facilitating a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, stating that Washington will not tolerate such efforts and will take action against those involved.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote,”The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved – directly or indirectly – in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized. All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce. Tehran’s days of terrorizing the region and the world are over.”

The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved – directly or indirectly – in facilitating tolls for the Strait and… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 28, 2026

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What are the latest developments in US-Iran talks?

According to a US official who wished to remain anonymous, U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reportedly reached a tentative agreement that would allow for the extension of the ceasefire for 60 days while commencing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, as reported by AP. The source, who requested anonymity as cited by AP, added that the proposed deal is still awaiting final approval from US President Donald Trump.