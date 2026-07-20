Amid escalating US-Iran war, Indian Embassy in Iran issues advisory for nationals, says, ‘Postpone travel to…’

The Indian Embassy in Iran issued a revised advisory for Indian nationals amid an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran.

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Video footage of U.S. Central Command launching the ninth consecutive evening of precision strikes further degrading Iranian military capabilities, released July 19, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)

US-Iran war: With the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, the Indian Embassy in Iran on Sunday issued an advisory for nationals intending to travel to Iran, asking them to postpone their planned trip due to the evolving security situation. The information was shared by the Embassy of India in Tehran in a post on X on Sunday. The Embassy in its revised advisory said, “The recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran. In this light, the Embassy wishes to issue the following revised advisory: a) Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves. b) Indians already in Iran should consider temporarily exiting Iran, using available flight options.”

Furthermore, the Embassy urged them to carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness, and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity such as those along the southern coast of the country.

“Indian nationals who choose to remain in Iran should exercise the highest possible level of caution. They should carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness, and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity such as those along the southern coast of the country. Instructions issued by local authorities should be complied with carefully,” the advisory added.

“Any Indian nationals present in Iran who have not yet registered their details with the Embassy should do so immediately, and should regularly monitor the Embassy’s website and social media handles for further updates,” the advisory further reads.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday took to X and confirmed that it began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night. The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night. The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reads.