Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: As the intensified war between Russia and Ukraine entered the 7th day, the Kremlin on Wednesday said the Russian delegation is ready to continue peace talks with Ukraine. Russia’s TASS news agency had reported on Tuesday that the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is expected to be held on Wednesday.Also Read - Will Probe Karnataka Student's Death In Ukraine, Says Russian Envoy

On Monday, the Ukrainian delegation had held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking. However, both the sides had agreed to meet again in the coming days. Also Read - Explained: How Will Turkey Closing its Sea Waters to Warships Impact Russia

#UPDATE The Kremlin says a Russian delegation is ready to continue peace talks with Ukraine as Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country enters its seventh day pic.twitter.com/jsN1y1v6q7 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 2, 2022

Also Read - Oops! Joe Biden Mistakenly Says 'Iranian' People Instead of Ukrainian, Internet Questions His 'Mental Sharpness' | Watch

As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, massive airstrikes have hit the centre of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, as rockets struck residential areas and buildings of the regional state administration.

Russia earlier had said that it would strike the information warfare and psychological operation center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as technological facilities of the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev with high-precision weapons.

Moreover, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu vowed to continue the military operation in Ukraine until achieving the main goal of defending Russia from Western threats.

“The main thing for us is to protect Russia from the military threat posed by Western countries that are trying to use the Ukrainian people in the fight against our country,” Shoigu said during a video conference with senior defence officials.

Since the military operation started since last week, the Russian Armed Forces had destroyed 1,325 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Konashenkov said.

In addition, 395 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 59 multiple launch rocket systems, 179 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 286 units of special military vehicles had been destroyed, he added.

In the meantime, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on foreign ministers of Poland, France and Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and provide more weapons and financial support to Ukraine.