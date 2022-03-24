New Delhi: Amid possible fears of the fourth wave of coronavirus, New Zealand reported 20,907 new community cases of COVID-19. Among the new community infections, 4,291 were in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 3,488 in Canterbury, according to the health ministry.Also Read - Centre Allows States To Open Economic And Social Activities But With Cautions

There were 1,016 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 25 people at the intensive care unit or high dependency unit. The ministry also reported 15 deaths from COVID-19, taking the total number of publicly reported deaths in the country to 199, it said. New Zealand has reported 517,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

Pandemic Mandates Likely to be Removed