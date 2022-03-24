New Delhi: Amid possible fears of the fourth wave of coronavirus, New Zealand reported 20,907 new community cases of COVID-19. Among the new community infections, 4,291 were in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 3,488 in Canterbury, according to the health ministry.Also Read - Centre Allows States To Open Economic And Social Activities But With Cautions
There were 1,016 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 25 people at the intensive care unit or high dependency unit. The ministry also reported 15 deaths from COVID-19, taking the total number of publicly reported deaths in the country to 199, it said. New Zealand has reported 517,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic Also Read - Explained: What Is Covid-19 Booster Dose? Which Vaccine Will Be Given? Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Pandemic Mandates Likely to be Removed
- Meanwhile, the country is planning to remove many of its COVID-19 pandemic mandates over the next two weeks.
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to visit places like retail stores, restaurants and bars from April 4. Gone, too, will be a requirement to scan QR barcodes at those venues.
- A vaccine mandate will be scrapped for some workers — including teachers, police officers and waiters — though it will continue for health care and aged-care workers, border workers and corrections officers.
- Also gone from Friday is a limit on outdoor crowds of 100. That will allow some concerts and big sporting events like marathons to resume. An indoor limit of 100 people will be raised to 200 people, and could later be removed altogether.
- Remaining in place is a requirement that people wear masks in many enclosed spaces, including in stores, on public transport and, for children aged 8 and over, in school classrooms.