Amid high tensions with US, Iranian Navy to conduct joint exercises with Russia and China; Is it a strong message to Trump?

The three-way drill is initiated by the Iranian Navy.

New Delhi: The navies of Russia, China, and Iran will conduct joint exercises in the Strait of Hormuz. Russian President’s aide Nikolai Petrushev has stated that his country’s warships have departed for Iran to participate in the “Maritime Security Belt 2026” naval exercise. Iran is conducting these exercises in its own waters at a time when tensions with the United States are at their peak. The United States has deployed its warships around Iran’s waters. Iran is attempting to demonstrate its strength by engaging with allies like Russia and China.

These exercises were initiated in 2019

The three-way drill, initiated by the Iranian Navy, aims to strengthen maritime security, enhance cooperation against piracy and maritime terrorism, and conduct joint rescue operations. These exercises were initiated in 2019 at Iran’s initiative. Since then, Iran, China, and Russia have conducted Maritime Security Belt exercises annually. Warships from Russia and China, along with Iran, participate in these exercises.

Securing the Strait of Hormuz

According to statements from Iran, these drills aim to ensure secure global trade routes in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important sea lanes. Russian, Chinese, and Iranian naval units are expected to participate with varying vessels and operational capabilities to test coordination, tactical preparedness, and rapid response methods in the Strait of Hormuz.

Naval exercises in January

China, Russia, and Iran are also part of BRICS. The three countries conducted naval exercises with other BRICS countries from January 9 to 16 this year. This exercise was hosted by BRICS countries off the coast of South Africa. However, India, a key BRICS member, did not participate. Following this, the navies of China, Russia, and Iran are once again conducting joint exercises.

US-Iran tensions

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been ongoing for a long time. These tensions have escalated significantly since the beginning of this year. US threats of military strikes against Iran have raised tensions throughout the region. Iran has vowed to retaliate strongly against any US attack, thus maintaining a tense atmosphere. The deployment of US warships around Iran has further exacerbated the situation.

