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Amid Iran-US talks, Trump warns China of big problems over plan to arm Iran with air defense systems

Amid Iran-US talks, Trump warns China of ‘big problems’ over plan to arm Iran with air defense systems

Donald Trump has warned China on reports of weapons shipments to Iran. Read details here.

Going to have big problems': Donald Trump warns China on reports of weapons shipments to Iran

Iran-US talks have been extended for another day after 15 hours of discussions, with both sides continuing negotiations despite persisting differences and technical teams exchanging draft texts, as per the Iranian state media, Press TV. The Iran-US negotiations are being closely watched globally, as their success or failure could have far-reaching implications for West Asia’s security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy. Amid Iran-US talks, US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to China. This is not the first time that Trump has issued a warning to a country.

What did Donald Trump say about China’s possible arms supply to Iran?

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump warned China that if they ship weapons to Iran, it will create “big problems” for it. This comes at a time of rising fears that the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran (which only recently started) may not last much longer. While speaking to reporters in Washington, before leaving for Miami, he stated, “If China does that, China can have big problems,” but did not elaborate further, Reuters reported.

What kind of weapons is China reportedly planning to supply to Iran?

According to CNN, citing unnamed sources, the Chinese are reportedly getting ready to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missiles (or MANPADS) to Iran. This follows a report by CNN citing US Intelligence that indicates that Iran could get new Chinese air defence systems within the coming weeks. The report also states that there are signs that the Chinese will utilize third countries as transit and concealment points for these shipments.

How has China responded to the US allegations?

The Chinese government vehemently denied the allegations. The Chinese embassy in Washington released a statement saying that China has “never provided weapons to any party to the conflict” and called for the U.S. to stop making “baseless allegations” and “sensationalism.” The United States and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire, but both countries continue to have a significant number of military assets deployed within the area and around the area. U.S. military environments are being maintained in and around Iran, and it is believed that the Iranian government is making efforts to quickly rebuild its air defence capabilities that were damaged during recent U.S. and Israeli military actions.

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Washington would likely interpret any military support from China to Iran as a significant escalation, potentially clouding US President Donald Trump’s planned trip to China next month for talks with Xi Jinping.

China and Russia remain Iran’s most significant strategic and military partners, as the Islamic Republic continues to face considerable Western-imposed sanctions, providing Iran with essential diplomatic and economic support.

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