New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases worldwide have crossed 3,089,849-mark, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the country will gradually end coronavirus quarantines from May 12.

The development comes as the country has registered record 6,361 new coronavirus cases since April 25, bringing the total cases to 80,949.

“Over the past 24 hours, 6,361 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 83 regions. Of these, 45.9 percent have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms,” the national coronavirus response centre said.

Out of all the new cases, 2,971 have been registered in Moscow, 576 in the Moscow region and 153 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the centre said.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by 66 to 747. As many as 517 patients have recovered over the given period, bringing the total number of cured people to 6,767.