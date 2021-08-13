Kabul: Under the looming threat of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, India has issues advisory for its nationals, especially journalists, asking them to strictly adhere to the steps and security measures announced in earlier advisories. “A recent case that required emergency air rescue of three Indian engineers who remained at a dam project site in an area not under the control of government forces, has brought to light that Indian nationals receiving this Embassy’s advisories are not heeding its advice and continue to put themselves in mortal danger,” the advisory said.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Taliban Take Another Afghan Provincial Capital, Kandahar

“As violence in many parts of Afghanistan has escalated, commercial air travel services to many provinces and cities are getting discontinued. All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from various parts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to Indian before commercial air services are discontinued to their place PF stay/visit in Afghanistan,” an earlier advisory issued by by Indian Embassy in Kabul read.

Further, embassy asked journalists to be cautious while reporting from ground in Afghanistan.

“As a recent tragic incident demonstrated, the public profile of Indian journalists in Afghanistan entails additional risks. It is therefore advised that the members of the Indian media should take additional security measures for their stay and movements inside Afghanistan, including tying up of interviews and planned coverage before arrival in Afghanistan…” read the advisory.

