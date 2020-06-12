New Delhi: Amid Coronavirus pandemic which has created mass unemployment in the US, President Donald Trump is considering to suspend a number of employment visas including the H-1B, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. Also Read - US President Trump Authorises Sanctions Against ICC Employees Over Afghanistan War Crime Case

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed suspension could extend into the government's new fiscal year beginning October 1, when many new visas are issued. That could bar any new H-1B holder outside the country from coming to work until the suspension is lifted, though visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected, the daily reported.

H-1B is the most coveted foreign work visas for technology professionals from India. Such a decision by the Trump administration is likely to have an adverse impact on thousands of Indian IT professionals. Already a large number of Indians on the H-1B visas have lost their jobs and are headed back home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House has said that no final decision has been made and the administration is considering various proposals.

It must be noted that the Trump administration is currently evaluating a wide range of options, formulated by career experts, to protect American workers and job seekers especially disadvantaged and underserved citizens but no decisions of any kind have been made, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Meamwhile, the suspension could apply to the H-2B visa for short-term seasonal workers, the J-1 visa for short-term workers including camp counselors and au pairs and the L-1 visa for internal company transfers.