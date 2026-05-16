By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amid Modi, Modi chants, PM remembers May 16, 2014 in The Hague, says ‘It was the day when India committed towards growth’
Amid Modi, Modi chants, PM remembers May 16, 2014 in The Hague, says ‘It was the day when India committed towards growth’
Amid Modi, Modi chants, PM remembers May 16, 2014 in The Hague, says ‘It was the day when India committed towards growth’
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.