New Delhi: In a significant development, the European Union on Tuesday agreed to open its border to over 15 countries from July 1, but excluded India and the US because the conronavirus cases are on the rise in these two countries. Also Read - 'Seriously Concerned And Firmly Oppose': Chinese Embassy Objects to Ban on Country's 59 Apps in India

Apart from US and India, travelers from other big countries like Russia and Brazil also missed out from the list as these countries have increasing numbers of coronavirus cases. Also Read - COVID-19: India's Tally Reaches 5.66 Lakh, Deaths Near 17,000; Maharashtra, Delhi And TN Account For 60% Caseload

Apart from India, the United States is currently the most affected country by COVID-19 with more than 125,000 deaths. Also Read - 59 Chinese Apps Banned in India: Why Govt Did it And How it Will Affect Indian Users | Explained

However, China made it to the list along with Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Uruguay. These countries were added to the list without any condition.

Moreover Algeria, Georgia, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia also included to the list of countries.

The development comes at a time when the non-essential travel to the EU has been banned since mid-March.

Issuing a statement, the EU said that member states remain responsible for implementing the content of the recommendation. It further added that the national authorities should not decide to lift the travel restrictions.

In the statement, the EU said China is subject to confirmation of reciprocity — it should lift all restrictions on European citizens entering China before European countries will allow Chinese citizens back in.

The EU said it will update the list every 14 days, with new countries being added or dropped off depending on whether they are keeping the pandemic under control.

The EU said to qualify for the list, countries should have a comparable per capita number of COVID-19 cases to those in the 31 European countries over the last 14 days and have a stable or decreasing trend in the number of infections.