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Amid possible Pakistan visit, Trump praises PM Modi, calls him a friend, says, We had a very good conversation

Amid possible Pakistan visit, Trump praises PM Modi, calls him a friend, says, ‘We had a very good conversation’

The US President also praised Pakistan's role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran.

Amid reports of a possible visit to Pakistan if a peace deal with Iran is finalised, US President Donald Trump has made a significant statement about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump called PM Modi a “friend” and praised his leadership. The US President said he had held a “very good talk” with the Indian leader, amid ongoing diplomatic activity involving West Asia and regional security concerns.

What did Trump say about PM Modi during their recent call?

Responding to news agency ANI’s question on his conversation with PM Modi, Trump stated, “I had a very good talk with him, and he’s a friend of mine from India, and he’s doing great. We had a very good conversation.” This development comes days after PM Modi stated he spoke with President Trump about the situation in West Asia and other significant strategic issues, such as maritime security.

Additionally, they talked about other regional security challenges related to stabilising key maritime routes. Sharing a post on the Social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.” “We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” the Prime Minister added.

Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

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In a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had also described the exchange as “a very positive and productive call”.

Is Donald Trump planning a visit to Pakistan soon?

“A very positive and productive call! Stay tuned…,” he wrote while responding to PM Modi’s post. It is to be noted that US President Trump also said he would consider travelling to Pakistan if a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is finalised there, indicating Islamabad’s possible role in ongoing negotiations. Speaking to reporters at the White House while en route to Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump added,”I would go to Pakistan, yeah.”

“If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go,” he told the reporters. The US President also praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran, describing its involvement as constructive.He said Pakistani intermediaries in the negotiations over the conflict “have been so great.

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