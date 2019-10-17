New Delhi: At a time when India is implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country to deport illegal migrants, Mexico’s migration authorities have on Thursday deported 311 Indians, including a woman, from various parts of the country. The move from the country has come as part of efforts to check people illegally crossing its borders following pressure from the US.

“The Indian nationals, who did not have a condition of regular stay in the country, were deported from the Toluca City International Airport on a Boeing 747 aircraft to New Delhi,” the National Migration Institute (INM) said in a release.

The move from the country comes after US President Donald Trump in June threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports if the country did not put a check on people entering America through Mexico’s borders. Following the threat from the US, Mexico agreed to tighten security on the border.

“This was carried out, thanks to the excellent communication and coordination with the Embassy of that Asian country, with which the recognition and return of these citizens was worked, under strict adherence to the Migration Law and its Regulations,” the statement said.

As per the INM release, the Indians were presented to the immigration authority in the states of Oaxaca, Baja California, Veracruz, Chiapas, Sonora, Mexico City, Durango and Tabasco.

Accompanied by the Federal Migration agents, the deportees gathered in the Acayucan Migration Station in Veracruz to carry out their identification and subsequent transfer.

Coming back to NRC, the Central government on September 1 this year released the first list of the NRC in which more than 19 lakh people were left out. People who were left out in the first list, the government said, they will not go to a detention centre or will be labelled a ‘foreigner’ or deported till he/she has exhausted all legal options made available to them by the government.

To facilitate the process further, the Centre has set up more than 1,000 Foreigner Tribunals where people can file claims to prove their Indian citizenship. Every person left out of the NRC is eligible to apply in the Foreigners Tribunal and the time limit to file an appeal is 120 days.

According to the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), a non-governmental organisation, which has in the past helped people left out of the NRC draft file claims of citizenship- the legal route to prove one’s nationality could be costly with bills running up to lakhs.

(With inputs from PTI)