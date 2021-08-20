Kabul: Major General Hank Taylor, Commanding General of the US Army Operational Test Command, said that Kabul airport remains “secure and open for flight operations” as he informed that over US 5,200 troops are stationed on the ground in the capital city.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Kabul Streets Largely Devoid of Women, 4 Days After Taliban Takeover

“The US military footprint and Kabul now has more than 5,200 total troops on the ground. Kabul airport remains secure and open for flight operations. There are now multiple gates that have access for entry into the airfield, which will help expedite processing in a safe and orderly manner,” Major General Hank Taylor said.

Ever since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban following the collapse of the Afghanistan government, chaos has ensued at Kabul airport with people trying to flee the country amid fears of Draconian rule by the Taliban, stripping them of any rights and freedom they enjoyed before the takeover. The US and allied nations are also trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

Major General Taylor, who has been given the responsibility to airlift US citizens from Afghanistan amid the Taliban crisis, said in the past 24 hours, 13 C-17s arrived with additional troops and equipment, and 12 C-17 military planes departed.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the start of evacuation operations on August 14.

President Joe Biden yesterday said that Washington is committed to evacuating Americans and if necessary, troops could remain in Kabul past the August 31 deadline.

When asked if the US drawdown could have been handled better, Biden had replied: “No, I don’t think it could have been handled in a way that … but the idea that somehow, to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens.”