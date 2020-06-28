New Delhi: At a then when both the countries are fighting the same battle of coronavirus amid a rift over border dispute, Nepal Prime minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday claimed that India is hatching a conspiracy to topple his government. Also Read - Vikas Khanna's Classy Reply to BBC Anchor Makes Twitter Call Out 'Colonial Hungover' of White Man | WATCH

The statement from Oli comes after a fresh political turmoil unfolded in the Himalayan country with the ruling Nepal Communist Party seeking Oli’s resignation. Also Read - Twitter Erupts in Memes After Protest From Kolkata Goes Viral, Trends #Zomato as Employees Quit Job-Burn Company T-Shirts

Oli, however, said that even though the game to remove him from power has started in the country, will be impossible to succeed in its plan. Also Read - 'Utterly Butterly' Celebrations! Amul Hands Over EPL Trophy to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp-Jordan Henderson Even Before Final Match With Manchester City

In a statement, Oli claimed that meetings are being held at a hotel in Kathmandu and an embassy is also active in it. He said this in an indirect reference to India.

Accusing India of trying to destabilise his government, Oli has alleged the Indian Embassy in Nepal was conspiring the same.

He further added that the conspiracies are being hatched against him after the Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed in the Parliament claiming three area of Indian territory.

The Nepal Parliament had on June 13 cleared the Bill to include three territories of India in its latest political map featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

However, India did not accept the new political map of Nepal and said the artificial enlargement of claims is not based on any evidence.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India had already made its position clear on the matter, stressing that it was violative of the current agreement between the two countries of holding talks on outstanding boundary issues.