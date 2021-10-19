To contain the rising covid cases in Russia’s capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered the first coronavirus restrictions since the summer as the country registered a record number of daily deaths with most Russians still not vaccinated.Also Read - Delhi Implements HC Order; Allows Weekly Off For Ration Shop Owners

Sobyanin ordered the unvaccinated over-60s to work from home, reintroduced a home-working quota and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers.

The measures will take effect next Monday and last until February 25th.

(With AFP inputs)