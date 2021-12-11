Washington: The state of New York will impose mandatory masking for all businesses or require their employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, extending a similar mandate for New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio.Also Read - 26 Omicron Cases in India, Symptoms Mild, Mask Usage Falling: Govt Warns Amid WHO's Concerns | Top Points

"I share New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic, but the winter surge is here and we must take action," Hochul said via Twitter. "Starting Monday through January 15, businesses will have the option to implement either a vaccine or mask requirement."

Hochul said her top two priorities were to protect the health of New Yorkers and the economy of the state.

“The measures I’m announcing today will help accomplish this through the holiday season,” she said. “To the more than 80% of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated: Thank you. Let’s get more New Yorkers vaccinated so we can put this pandemic in the rearview mirror.”

On Monday, New York City Mayor de Blasio said he was launching a “preemptive strike” against the new coronavirus Omicron variant by enforcing a vaccine mandate for all businesses in the city two days from December 27 and onward.

New York state recorded more than 68,000 COVID cases in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday. That’s the most in any week’s stretch since the start of February, and rates are rising in nearly all counties. Nearly 3,500 people are hospitalised with confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York – nearly double from 1,794 on Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, the New York state has confirmed 20 cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, with 13 found in the New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul informed on Thursday. Hochul said the state expects these case numbers to “continue to rise,” and noted that there is community spread of the new variant.

(With ANI inputs)