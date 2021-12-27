New Delhi: Amid growing concern over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a disturbing rise in pediatric hospitalisations has kept health officials in New York on their toes. In a release, the New York State Department of Health said the recent fourfold increase in admissions that began the week of Dec 5 is concentrated in NYC and the surrounding area, where the highly contagious omicron variant was spreading rapidly.Also Read - Covaxin Likely To Be The Only Covid-19 Vaccine Available for 15-18 Years Age Group

"The risks of COVID-19 for children are real. We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers. We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention and mitigation strategies," the release quoted acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T Bassett as saying.

Furthermore, she advised parents to protect children who are 5 and older by getting them fully vaccinated while children under 5 are protected by ensuring those around them have been vaccinated and gotten boosters while adhering to other protective measures including mask-wearing, avoiding crowds and testing.

Earlier, South Africa, where the new variant was detected first, had saw an increase in hospitalisations among children under five years of age. The country’s health minister Joe Phaahla had asserted that hospitalisation cases have increased for children under five in the fourth wave.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Omicron has been detected in 89 countries. It is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant, the agency said, including in countries with high levels of population immunity.