Washington: As clashes continued in Hong Kong for the 10th consecutive weekend, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China was moving troops to its border with Hong Kong. He cited intelligence reports in support of his claims.

“Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!” Trump tweeted.

Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

It is not yet clear if Trump was referring to fresh troop movements or the movements near the border which have already been reported in some sections of the media.

Meanwhile, flights at Hong Kong airport resumed on Wednesday morning.

Hong Kong airport had on Tuesday suspended check-in services for all departing flights in the wake of the pro-democracy protests that blocked the facility. An official statement from the airport authority had read: “Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly.”

The protests had begun in the month of June against a controversial extradition bill. The protesters have posted a series of demands seeking to improve the democratic mechanisms of the former British colony.

The extradition bill, which would have enabled fugitives to be transferred from Hong Kong to mainland China to stand trial under the latter’s opaque legal system, has morphed into a broader movement seeking to reverse a decline in freedoms in the ex-British colony.