New Delhi: Amid row with India over the border issue, Nepal's Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed Constitution Amendment Bill to update its new political map which incorporated three strategically important Indian areas.

The Bill was passed in the country's parliament despite strong protests from New Delhi against such an artificial enlargement of territorial claims.

Earlier, India has termed as "untenable" the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal after its lower house of Parliament approved the new political map of the country featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas which India maintains belong to it.

The development comes after Nepal last month released the revised political and administrative map of the country claiming over the strategically important areas, more than six months after India published a new map in November 2019.

The bill to amend the Constitution to update the new map was tabled in the National Assembly, the upper house on Sunday, a day after the House of Representatives unanimously endorsed it.

All 57 members of the National Assembly, who were present on the occasion, voted in favour of the amendment bill. There was zero vote against the Bill. National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Timilsina said that 57 members voted for the bill.

After it was passed in the Parliament, it will now be sent to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for authentication after which it will be incorporated in the Constitution. After that, the new map will be used in all official documents, including the coat of arms.

The India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.