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Amid simmering tension in Strait of Hormuz, US deploys USS Tripoli; Is Trump planning to invade Iran?

Amid simmering tension in Strait of Hormuz, US deploys USS Tripoli; Is Trump planning to invade Iran?

The USS Tripoli is a versatile amphibious assault ship capable of engaging in combat operations while simultaneously serving in the capacity of an aircraft carrier.

The USS Tripoli, right, pictured in February sending fuel to the USS Rafael Peralta in a replenishment-at-sea, is heading to the Middle East near Iran as U.S. military commanders have asked the Pentagon for additional options in the ongoing operation in Iran. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga/U.S. Navy)

New Delhi: After targeting Iran’s Kharg Island, US President Donald Trump has now set his sights on the Strait of Hormuz, where oil tankers and cargo ships from various nations remain stranded. Iran has issued a stern warning: should any vessel dare to attempt passage through the strait, it will be blown up by missiles; consequently, all maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt.

USS Tripoli

To seize control of the Strait of Hormuz and restore normal shipping traffic, the United States has dispatched its warship, the USS Tripoli, toward Iran. Accompanying the vessel, a contingent of 2,500 Marines has also been deployed to the region. The USS Tripoli is a versatile amphibious assault ship capable of engaging in combat operations while simultaneously serving in the capacity of an aircraft carrier.

Commandos from Army and Air Force

Furthermore, the US has deployed a Quick Response Force drawn from its elite Marine Corps alongside the USS Tripoli, directing them toward the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran. This formidable US unit is typically stationed in Japan. In addition to Navy personnel, the force comprises commandos from both the Army and the Air Force.

US Deploys USS Tripoli

A standard Marine unit typically consists of 2,200 to 2,500 personnel. Operating in conjunction with the USS Tripoli, these US Marines form a lethal combination, a force that Donald Trump intends to utilize to bring the Strait of Hormuz under US control. In light of these developments, several critical questions have arisen:

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Given that the USS Abraham Lincoln is already present in the region, why was the deployment of the USS Tripoli deemed necessary?

With the USS Gerald R. Ford already positioned to encircle Iran, why was the USS Tripoli subsequently moved toward the same theater of operations?

Were these two massive aircraft carriers insufficient to counter the threat posed by Iran?

Or has the United States fundamentally altered its strategic approach regarding a potential strike against Iran?

How powerful is USS Tripoli?

The USS Tripoli is a state-of-the-art amphibious assault ship. It is also referred to as a “Lightning Carrier” because of its capability to operate F-35B stealth fighter jets on a large scale.

This warship is designed to transport troops, helicopters, combat aircraft, and heavy military equipment via sea, enabling them to approach extremely close to the shoreline. Simply put, this vessel proves highly effective in scenarios where the direct deployment of troops for ground or naval combat, rather than merely launching airstrikes, is the primary requirement.

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