The Gamma variant of coronavirus has been detected in small quantities in Russia, the Interfax news agency cited the developer behind Russia’s EpiVacCorona vaccine as saying on Thursday. To recall, the variant was earlier reported in Brazil. On Thursday, Russia reported 24,471 new Covid-19 cases and 796 deaths related to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.Also Read - Jennifer Winget Tests Positive For COVID-19, is Asymptomatic: 'Down But Not Out'

Russia has witnessed a massive surge in the covid cases. According to the authorities, the surge is due to Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. EpiVacCorona, Russia’s second of four vaccines to be registered, was developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia. Sputnik V is Russia’s flagship vaccine. Also Read - Prevalence of Delta Variant Among Specimens Sequenced Over Past 4 weeks Exceeded 75%: WHO

“The Delta variant is widespread on the territory of the Russian Federation, with isolated cases of the Gamma variant detected,” Interfax cited the institute as saying. Also Read - Tips to Maintain Sexual Wellness And Hygiene Amidst The Pandemic

The institute said the Delta and Gamma variants were categorised as “causing concern” because they spread more easily and can reduce the effectiveness of antibodies.