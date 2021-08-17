Kabul: As the Taliban regain control of the presidential palace in Kabul after a dramatic collapse of the Afghanistan government, a large number of militants belonging to the Islamic State (IS), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have reportedly entered the capital city. The Taliban leadership is aware of the presence of these groups, who entered the nation carrying Taliban flag, according to a report by The Hindu.Also Read - The Taliban Effect: Dress Code For Men Turns to Salwar Kameez, Women Fully Covered in Hijabs

Under the US troops withdrawal agreement, the Taliban are committed to preventing any terrorist group from operating in Afghanistan and are expected to evict the reported organisations from Kabul within the next few days.

As per the report, an Afghan human rights worker who works closely with the Taliban in Doha highlighted that the next few days are critical for these foreign militant groups may operate in violation of the orders of the Taliban leadership.

Meanwhile, sources with news agency ANI said that these Pakistani-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi have built check posts in some villages and parts of Kabul, along with Taliban: Sources

According to data gathered by the UN, the number could be around 10,000 because thousands of militants from Pakistan-backed terror organisations like LeT, JeM, Taliban Pakistan have been heavily embedded with the Taliban.

Taliban insurgents swept into Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday after the government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Unprecedented scenes are being witnessed in the Afghan capital Kabul, where panic-stricken people are scurrying to escape from the country from every possible nook and corner.

The lightning advancement of the Taliban in Afghanistan has raised a global alarm and the United Nations has asked countries to “halt forcible returns of Afghan nationals” as they come seeking refuge amid the emergency.