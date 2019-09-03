Amid the simmering tension between India and Pakistan over the revocation of Article 370, which accords special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the latter has agreed to allow the import of life-saving medicines from the former.

According to Geo News, the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce granted permission for the import of medicines from India and also issued a statutory regulatory order for the same. As per reports, permission was also given for export of medicines to India.

The tension between the two countries had escalated after New Delhi revoked Article 370, with Pakistan suspending bilateral trade with India and also downgrading diplomatic ties with the latter.

After expelling the Indian Ambassador from Islamabad, Pakistan had approached various international organisations for help in dealing with what it claims to be ‘genocide in the Valley’.

Pakistan also approached the United Nations over the Kashmir issue but gained little success.

Its latest move to take the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) also seems to have hit a roadblock, with Pakistan’s ICJ lawyer Khawar Qureshi saying that his government has no substantial evidence to back the ‘genocide’ claim.