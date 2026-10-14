Amid trade tensions, Marco Rubio to visit Mumbai, Jamnagar as India-US energy ties take centre stage; What’s on agenda?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India from October 17 to 22 to discuss trade, energy cooperation and strategic ties, amid growing differences over tariffs, Russian oil imports and stalled trade deal negotiations.

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Amid trade tensions, Rubio to visit Mumbai, Jamnagar as India-US energy ties take centre stage; What's on agenda? | Image: ANI

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India from October 17 to 22, with discussions expected to focus on energy cooperation, trade, investment and the broader relationship between New Delhi and Washington. Rubio is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Jamnagar during his trip, which also includes a visit to Uzbekistan, according to the US State Department. This will be his second official visit to India in 2026.

During his stay, Rubio is expected to meet senior Indian government officials to discuss ways to improve ties between the two countries. Talks will also cover regional and global developments, along with opportunities to increase cooperation in the energy sector.

The US Secretary of State will also meet business leaders to explore investment opportunities and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Trade deal and Russian oil likely to be key issues

Rubio’s visit comes at a time when India and the United States are facing differences over trade and energy. Talks on a proposed bilateral trade agreement have faced repeated delays, raising questions about when the two countries will be able to finalise a deal.

Energy imports from Russia are another major issue between the two sides. India has expressed concern over proposed US legislation that could allow President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian energy.

Washington has been trying to increase pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine. India, meanwhile, has continued to purchase Russian energy, although the level of imports has changed over time.

India reduced its Russian energy purchases for a short period in early 2026. However, imports have risen again amid disruptions to global energy supplies linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

These developments have added to the challenges facing India-US relations, with both countries seeking to protect their economic interests while maintaining cooperation on wider strategic issues.

India-US ties face challenges after a difficult year

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have faced several disagreements over the past year. Differences over tariffs, Russian oil purchases and President Trump’s repeated claim that he helped bring about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan have added to tensions.

India has also criticised the United States following a military attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman that killed three Indian seafarers.

Despite these issues, both countries continue to have important shared interests in regional security, economic growth, energy supplies and wider cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rubio’s visit is expected to give officials on both sides an opportunity to address these differences and look for areas where they can work together.

Rubio last visited India in May 2026, when he travelled to four cities over four days. His upcoming trip will provide another opportunity for the two governments to discuss outstanding concerns and explore ways to strengthen their strategic and economic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies)