Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance’s ‘US Israel’s only ally’ remark, says, ‘1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there’

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Israel enjoys "tremendous" support from India.

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Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark, says, '1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there' (Photo: IANS/X/@IsraeliPM_heb)

The rift between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu continues to draw international attention. However, recent reports about Netanyahu’s likely visit to the White House had raised hopes of a renewed relationship. Now, those renewed efforts seem to dwindle after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) cited India as one of Israel’s strongest supporters while rejecting US Vice President JD Vance’s remark that Israel should avoid criticising its “only powerful ally”, the United States.

Why did Benjamin Netanyahu mention India while responding to JD Vance?

In an interview with Fox News, the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Israel enjoys “tremendous” support from India. Netanyahu said, “I respect JD Vance, and we have a very good relationship, but it doesn’t mean that I agree with everything that he says. Donald Trump is the greatest friend we ever had in the White House, and I stand by that completely,” he said. Netanyahu then pointed to India’s support for Israel.” Furthermore, he added, “We have some other friends, like a small country called India. You know it has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there. You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I’m just flooded by the overwhelming support there.”

Also Read: ‘Israeli leader knows who the boss is’: Trump says Netanyahu requested White House meeting

What did Netanyahu say about India’s support for Israel?

Additionally, Netanyahu noted that, despite being targeted on social media and other parts of the world’s media, Israel has the full support of many nations. The Israeli PM said, “Many leaders call me up and say, ‘Hey look, I’ve got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know we respect you, and can we make some deals, and can you teach us some of the things that your military does, and can we have some of your AI and cyber expertise?'”

What did JD Vance say about the US being Israel’s only ally?

He stated that Israel remains a global leader in technology. He stated, “You know Israel is the number two country in cyber in the world, and our technology is so good. So the relations are not quite as they appear, and we have many, many friends.”

Also Read: Trump and Netanyahu hold phone call, agree to meet in the US soon

Netanyahu’s remarks came in response to comments made by Vance last month during a White House briefing, when he urged Israel to respect ongoing US-Iran peace talks. Netanyahu stated, “If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,” Vance had said while responding to reports that Israeli leaders were unhappy with the US-Iran agreement and had criticised US President Donald Trump.