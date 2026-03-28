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Amid war with Iran, US military left with very few of these deadly missiles; One missile takes two years to manufacture; They are…

Amid war with Iran, US military left with very few of these deadly missiles; One missile takes two years to manufacture; They are…

The core issue is that it takes approximately two years to manufacture a single missile; consequently, they are not immediately available upon placing an order.

(File)

New Delhi: In the conflict with Iran, the United States has utilized Tomahawk cruise missiles on a massive scale. These are considered a pivotal asset within the American military arsenal.

According to The Washington Post, more than 850 missiles were fired over a period of four weeks. It is estimated that the U.S. Navy possessed approximately 4,000 Tomahawk missiles.

Replenishing Depleted Stock Will Take Several Years

If this estimate is accurate, nearly one-quarter of the Tomahawk missile inventory has already been expended. Concerns regarding this situation have intensified within the Department of Defense. Manufacturing a single Tomahawk missile can take up to two years; consequently, experts predict that replenishing the depleted stock will take several years.

Tomahawk Missile Can Be Launched From Warships And Submarines

The Tomahawk is a signature American cruise missile. Capable of traveling distances of up to 1,000 miles (1,609 km), it can deliver a 1,000-pound (453 kg) explosive payload with pinpoint accuracy. The advanced variant of the missile boasts an extended range of 2,500 km.

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Tomahawk missiles can be launched from warships and submarines at sea, thereby enabling strikes against enemy territory without the need for forces to physically enter hostile airspace or terrain. Since February 28, the United States has been conducting strikes against Iran. These operations constitute a purely “stand-off strike” strategy—meaning the attacks are executed from such a distance that U.S. troops are not required to set foot on the ground.

US Manufactures 600 Tomahawk Missiles Annually

The United States produces Tomahawk cruise missiles in very limited quantities. Based on current manufacturing capacity, approximately 600 Tomahawk missiles can be produced in a single year.

With each Tomahawk costing around $3.6 million (340 million rupees), their rapid rate of consumption has placed significant pressure on supply chains.

The core issue is that it takes approximately two years to manufacture a single Tomahawk missile; consequently, they are not immediately available upon placing an order.

This explains why, when these missiles are expended rapidly during combat—as was the case during the recent conflict involving Iran—stockpiles deplete quickly, and replenishing them can take several years.

China Building Weapons Many Times Faster Than US

According to The New York Times, this issue highlights a major challenge to U.S. national security. The United States is unable, on its own, to counter China’s burgeoning industrial capacity—a capability that is now being rapidly converted into military power.

China accounts for 28% of global manufacturing output, while the United States holds a 17% share. Estimates suggest that China is acquiring advanced weaponry at a pace five to six times faster than the U.S. A single Chinese shipyard possesses the capacity to construct more ships than all U.S. shipyards combined.

The United States now faces the risk of being militarily outpaced by China.

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