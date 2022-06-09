Karachi/New Delhi: Amir Liaquat, Pakistan’s former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host, died in Karachi under mysterious circumstances, local media reported on Thursday. The 49-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudadad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition.Also Read - History-How Pakistan Became A Toy Of Army Generals

Liaquat felt discomfort on Wednesday night, however, he refused to go to the hospital, reported Pakistan’s local media outlet Geo TV. Javed, Liaquat’s employee said a scream was heard from his room on Thursday morning. The room was locked from the inside. When there was no response from the other end, his domestic staff broke down his room’s door. The doctors declared Liaquat dead when he was brought to the hospital. Also Read - Pakistan To Ban Overseas Citizens From Voting, Stops Use Of EVMs In Next General Election

Police investigation launched

Police have initiated an investigation into Amir Liaquat’s death and conducted a search at his home in Karachi’s Khudadad Colony. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East said the police will also obtain CCTV footage to gather and ascertain the facts leading to the death of the PTI leader. As Liaquat’s death occurred under mysterious circumstances, the police authorities have decided to conduct a post-mortem examination too. Also Read - Sikhs in Pakistan Block Road After 2 Community Members Shot Dead; India Registers Protest Too

A time for Liaquat’s funeral prayers to be announced later

As per the East SSP, the police examined Liaquat’s house and everything was in place. The police cordoned off his bedroom after collecting evidence. Police said that the family’s permission has been acquired for an autopsy after which a report will be prepared on the cause of death. Furthermore, the statement of Amir’s driver Javed will also be taken as he is the one who informed the police about the incident. A time for Liaquat’s funeral prayers will be announced later, Geo News reported.

(With inputs from ANI)