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An agreement will be reached on April 6, says Trump, while Iran rejects Pakistans ceasefire proposal

‘An agreement will be reached on April 6,’ says Trump, while Iran rejects Pakistan’s ceasefire proposal

Trump claimed that negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are currently underway, and there is a strong possibility that an agreement will be reached on April 6.

Both Iran and the United States received a draft proposal prepared by Pakistan.

New Delhi: Iran has rejected the 15-point peace proposal issued by Pakistan. A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry stated that Iran has turned down the recent peace proposal, which was conveyed through intermediaries. Iran reiterated that any negotiations regarding a ceasefire would be conducted with its national interests firmly in mind.

Proposal For 45-day Ceasefire

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, both Iran and the United States received a draft proposal prepared by Pakistan. This proposal called for a 45-day ceasefire—aimed at finding a path to end the conflict—and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghai stated that Tehran had already conveyed its position and conditions through a mediator.

No Talks Under Pressure: Iran

He asserted that Iran would not engage in negotiations by succumbing to any form of pressure or threats. Ismail Baghai stated, “Deadlines and threats of war are incompatible with the spirit of negotiation. Tehran has certain conditions grounded in its national interests, and these should not be interpreted as a sign of willingness to compromise.”

Finalized Diplomatic Response To US

Baghai added, “Iran does not hesitate in the slightest to clearly articulate the demands it deems legitimate. Such actions should be viewed not as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of self-confidence.” Tehran affirmed that it has finalized its diplomatic response to the United States and will make an announcement regarding it at the appropriate juncture.

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Donald Trump’s Threat to Iran

All of this is unfolding at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump, just a day earlier (April 5, 2026)—in his signature style—stated that Tuesday (April 7, 2026) would be “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day” in Iran. This constitutes a clear threat to attack Iran’s power plants and bridges. Trump further claimed that negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are currently underway, and there is a strong possibility that an agreement will be reached on April 6.

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