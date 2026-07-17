Andy Burnham confirmed as new Labour leader, to become UK PM on Monday

Andy Burnham, who previously served as mayor of Greater Manchester, is expected to assume leadership of 10 Downing Street next week.

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The Labour Party has picked Andy Burnham as the new leader. @PolitlcsUK/X

United Kingdom’s Labour Party has confirmed Andy Burnham as the prime minister designate, reported news agency Associated Press on Friday. The centre-left party announced the results of its leadership election, where Burnham stood unopposed as the sole candidate to succeed Keir Starmer.

Burnham emerged as the only contender for Labour’s leadership after winning nominations from 379 of the party’s 403 MPs, surpassing the required number to continue in the process.

At a special Labour conference in London, Home Secretary and NEC chair Shabana Mahmood declared the result, saying the race was far from dramatic as “there was only one nominated MP… hardly a nail-biter.”

Sharing the news on social media, Burnham wrote, “It’s the honour of my life to be Leader of the Labour Party.”

It’s the honour of my life to be Leader of the Labour Party. I will be a leader for every region and nation in this great country, and this Party will be unashamedly Labour in our priorities and in the decisions we take. Together, we will set Britain on a new path. https://t.co/7SYlOp9qO6 — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) July 17, 2026

The former Greater Manchester mayor has been preparing to take over as prime minister for weeks, despite revealing little about his political agenda. On Monday, he will be asked by King Charles III to form the next government once Keir Starmer steps down officially.

Who is Andy Burnham?

Although Burnham is closely associated with Manchester, he was born in Liverpool and grew up in a village located between the two historic north-west rivals.

Raised in a close Catholic family, Burnham was the son of a British Telecom engineer and a receptionist. While he describes himself as “not particularly religious,” he says his upbringing and the values of the centre-left Labour Party influenced his views on fairness and social justice.

Burnham became the first generation of his family, along with his brothers, to pursue higher education. He studied at the University of Cambridge, one of the country’s most historic and renowned universities.

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After graduating, Burnham worked as a journalist at trade magazines before becoming a researcher and adviser to Labour politicians. Elected to Parliament for the Manchester-area district of Leigh in 2001, he rose through the government ranks under Labour Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. He served in Brown’s Cabinet between 2007 and 2010 as chief secretary to the Treasury, culture secretary and health secretary.

After Labour lost power in 2010, Burnham ran for leadership of the party that year and in 2015, losing both times. He quit Parliament in 2017, a low ebb for Labour nationally, to run for mayor of Greater Manchester.

Known as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, Manchester was once a powerhouse of manufacturing before industrial decline left many areas struggling. Under Burnham’s leadership, the city saw major growth, with high-rise developments transforming old industrial land and his transport reforms earning widespread praise.

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Burnham rose to national attention during the pandemic when he challenged Boris Johnson’s government over what he called a London-focused approach that placed an unfair burden on northern England. It was during this period that he gained the nickname “King of the North,” a Game of Thrones-inspired title linked to his defence of the region.

To return to Parliament, Burnham required a constituency seat. After a Labour lawmaker resigned, a by-election was held in the Manchester-area seat of Makerfield, where Burnham comfortably defeated the Reform UK candidate, boosting his image as a strong electoral performer.