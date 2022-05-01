New Delhi: Angelina Jolie surprised the world as she was spotted in war-torn Ukraine. The Hollywood actress visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv as she met injured children and volunteers. During her trip to Ukraine even as it comes under heavy fire from Russia, Angelina Jolie also visited the central railway station in Lviv to welcome the internally displaced Ukrainians arriving on an evacuation train from Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast. Ukranians and social media were blown away after Angelina Jolie turned up in Ukraine as pictures and videos of her at a cafe in Lviv went viral. Angelina Jolie has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011.Also Read - ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ Dies After Shooting Down 40 Russian Aircraft in Russia-Ukraine War, Identity Revealed: Report

Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said on Telegram that Angelina Jolie had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April. The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city appeared to deliberately target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more.

“She was very moved by (the children’s) stories,” Kozytskyy wrote, according to a report by The Associated Press. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she’d had.”

Thank you Angelina Jolie for coming to Ukraine and visiting some of the incredible WCK chefs who cook every single day! We cannot forget the people of Ukraine… The world must keep doing everything we can to help! Hope you enjoyed the bograch soup! #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5eWOq5ALKk — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 30, 2022

Angelina Jolie meets children, volunteers in Lviv Oblast on April 30. Jolie visited injured children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast and orphans. She also met volunteers who provide medical and psychological help to Ukrainian evacuees. Source: Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky pic.twitter.com/RAp9OIZSIY — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie visits the central railway station in Lviv to welcome the internally displaced Ukrainians arriving on an evacuation train from Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy of UNHCR. Photo: Ukrainian Railways. pic.twitter.com/KNmnKyYur8 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

⚡️ Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was spotted at a cafe in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Video: Maya Pidhoretska via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CBtR4HBMNR — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

Kozytskyy said Angelina Jolie also visited a boarding school, talk with students and took photos with them, adding “she promised she would come again.” “The visit was a surprise to us all,” he wrote. “Plenty of people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since Feb. 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought village by village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine has not said how many fighters are also in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces, but Russia put the number at about 2,000.