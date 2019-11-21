Toronto: Anita Anand was Wednesday inducted as a minister of Public services and procurement in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet. Her victory assumes significance as she is the first-ever Hindu woman to be a federal minister in Canada.

Not only Anand, but there are also three other Indo-Canadians, all Sikhs, in the cabinet. However, they were part of the previous governments. What makes Anand’s victory historic is the fact that she is one among the newcomers, alongside being the first-ever Hindu woman to be elected to Parliament.

Anita Anand was elected to the House of Commons for the first time in the October federal elections.

“Today, I can introduce the strong, diverse, and experienced team that will work together to tackle the big issues that matter to people from coast to coast to coast,” PM Trudeau said in a statement while the new Cabinet was being announced.

Anand is the mother of four kids. She had earlier been the chairperson of the Canadian Museum of Hindu Civilisation. She was also part of a research conducted for the Commission of Inquiry into the Investigation of the terrorist bombing of Air India Flight 182.

According to her Liberal party website, Anand is described as a scholar, lawyer and mother of four who has lived in Ontario for almost 35 years. Her parents hail from India. In September, Anand won the Yvan Allaire Medal for outstanding contribution in governance of private and public organizations.