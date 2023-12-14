Anna Tsareva, Deputy Editor Of Putin’s Favourite Newspaper Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances

Notably, Tsareva’s body was discovered by her father after he lost contact with her for a few days and went to check-up on her

Tsareva was in charge of content on Komsomolskaya Pravda’s website- the biggest news website in Russia with 83.9 million readers in October 2023.

Moscow: Anna Tsareva, the deputy editor of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘favourite newspaper’ was found dead at her home in mysterious circumstances. Anna Tsareva, 35, worked for pro-Putin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. According to media reports, she was found unresponsive at her home in Moscow just a year after her former boss also died in a suspicious manner, several media reports claimed.

Notably, Tsareva’s body was discovered by her father after he lost contact with her for a few days and went to check-up on her. It was reported that there was no indication of a break-in to her apartment nor any ‘signs of a violent death’ but she had developed an acute respiratory viral infection and had a high fever for several days.

Prior to this incident, her boss Vladimir Sungorkin, 68, editor-in-chief and director general of Komsomolskaya Pravda, also died of an apparent heart attack and his death had been seen as suspicious after medics found signs of suffocation, it was then reported.

Sungorkin was accused of ‘disseminating and legitimising aggressive anti-Ukraine and anti-Western propaganda of the Putin regime under direct Kremlin authority in one of Russia’s most popular media outlets.’

