New Delhi: Days after India showed the door to TikTok, the hugely popular Chinese app is facing tough opposition in the US market.

Issuing a statement, US President Donald Trump said that the China-owned video-sharing app TikTok will be out of business in the United States if it did not sell to a US firm by September 15.

Talking to reporters, he said that he has set a date for the company at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States.

He said that the company will close down on September 15 unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal. He further added that he would ban the operations of the company through an executive action.

US President Donald Trump says TikTok 'out of business' in US if not sold by around September 15: AFP news agency

On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Chinese-owned video app, TikTok, cannot stay in the current format in the country as it “risks sending back information on 100 million Americans”.

Mnuchin said he has spoken to several top American lawmakers and all agree that “there has to be a change”.

Last month, India has banned as many as 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok, a move welcomed by both the Trump administration and the US lawmakers.