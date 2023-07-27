Home

Another Cross-Border Romance: China’s Gao Feng Lands In Pakistan To Marry Javed

21-year-old Gao Feng, travelled via road to arrive in Islamabad last week and was received by her lover, 18-year-old Javed, police said.

New Delhi: Amid the viral love stories of Seema Haider and more recently Anju Thomas, that have been hogging the headlines recently, another cross-border romance has come to the fore wherein a young woman from China has travelled to Pakistan to marry a man she befriended and fell in love with on social media.

According to the Pakistan Police, 21-year-old Gao Fang, travelled via road to arrive in Islamabad last week. Feng who arrived from China via Gilgit on a three-month tourist visa, was received by her lover, 18-year-old Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the police said on Thursday.

Similar to Anju, a married woman Indian woman who created waves by travelling to the neighbouring country recently to meet her purported lover, Nasrullah, the Chinese woman has landed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police, Javed took Gao Fang to his maternal uncle’s home in Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir District instead of his hometown due to the prevailing security situation in Bajaur District bordering Afghanistan.

They said that Javed met Gao on Snapchat and the couple have been in touch for the last three years and duo eventually fell in love.

Javed’s maternal uncle Izzatullah Khan told news agency PTI that the Gao Fang converted to Islam, changed her name to Kiswa, and the couple got married on Wednesday. He said that Gao, now Kiswa, arrived in Islamabad on July 20 where he and Javed received her. From there they came to Lower Dir District on July 21 where Gao stayed at Izzatullah’s residence in Samarbagh.

“Javed and Gao performed nikkah on Wednesday and then left for Islamabad after the local police and district administration convinced them that her stay in the district was not safe due to security reasons and the Holy Month of Muharram,”, Izzatullah said.

Izzatullah further said that Javed is pursuing a Computer Science course at Bajaur Degree College and will do a court marriage with Gao in China. Police have also confirmed these details.

While Gao will return to China in a few days, Javed will stay back in Pakistan, Izzatullah said, adding that Javed will join his wife in China after completing his education in Pakistan which will take almost a year.

Earlier, during Gao’s stay in Samarbagh, the District Police Officer of Lower Dir District Ziauddin told the media that she was provided full security. However, she is not being provided free movement due to Muharram and security concerns in the area.

The travel documents of the Chinese woman are in order, police said.

Cross-border romances galore

The news comes amid the similar case of India’s Anju who recently travelled to Pakistan’s Upper Dir district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet Nasrullah, a man she befriended and later fell in love with on Facebook.

It was later reported that 34-year-old Anju has married her ‘lover’, 29-year-old Nasrullah after converting to Islam and changing her name to Fatima. However, both Anju and Nasrullah later vehemently denied these reports.

In another similar incident, Seema Ghulam Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema and Sachin live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

(With PTI inputs)

