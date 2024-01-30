Another Indian Student, Neel Acharya, Found Dead On US University Campus After Mother Sought Help To Trace Him

The deceased student has been identified as Neel Acharya, pursuing a double major in computer science and data science at the prestigious John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University.

Neel Acharya, an Indian student studying at Purdue University, who was missing since Sunday was confirmed dead by authorities in the US state of Indiana. The office of Tippecanoe County Coroner received a distressing call on Sunday regarding a possible dead body at the 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette. Upon reaching the scene, officials discovered the lifeless body of a college-aged male on Purdue’s campus.

The deceased student has been identified as Neel Acharya, a bright young individual pursuing a double major in computer science and data science at the prestigious John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University.

Neel’s mother Goury Acharya brought to the attention of the authorities and Indian consulate in Chicago that her son was missing via a post on X on Sunday. “Our son Neel Acharya has been missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying at Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything,” she wrote.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago responded promptly, ensuring their support and stating, “Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help.”

Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28( 12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything. pic.twitter.com/VWIS5uyJde — Goury Acharya (@AcharyaGoury) January 29, 2024

In an email addressed to the university’s computer science department on Monday, interim CS head Chris Clifton told students and faculty of Neel’s death, The Exponent reported. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away,” Clifton was quoted as saying by The Exponent.

“My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected,” it added.

Neel Acharya’s demise is followed by the news of the grisly murder of Vivek Saini, another Indian student who was residing in the US state of Georgia. A homeless man, Julian Faulkner, killed Vivek with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a convenience store where he worked a part-time job.

Last week, another Indian student, 18-year-old Akul Dhawan, was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). He took admission in the University of Illinois’ Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering to study robotics.

