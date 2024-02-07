Another Indian Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In US, Sixth Incident This Year

Kamath was found about 5 pm Monday at Crow’s Grove Nature Preserve at 3300 North Warren County Road 50 West, in Williamsport.

In yet another tragic incident at Purdue University, an Indian student, Sameer Kamath, has been found dead. This comes shortly after the death of Neel Archarya, causing concern among the student community. Sameer Kamath, 23 years old, was discovered dead in the woods at the Niches Land Trust on Monday evening. According to reports from the Journal and Courier, Kamath’s lifeless body was found around 5 PM local time at Crow’s Grove Nature Preserve in Williamsport. The exact cause of his death is yet to be determined, and the investigation is currently underway.

Kamath is the fourth Indian-American student who has been found dead in US in less than two weeks. At least seven Indian-origin students have been found dead or killed in the US so far in 2024.

As per The Purdue Exponent, Kamath was from Massachusetts. He completed his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and came to Purdue in the summer of 2021. Kamath was set to finsih his doctoral programme in 2025.

The Purdue University community is mourning the loss of another promising student, and condolences are pouring in from all corners. The university administration is working closely with the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

A report in the student-run The Exponent said that his department head confirmed the death. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing, said the report.

