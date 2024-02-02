Another Indian Student Found Dead in US’ Ohio, Third Case Within Week Raises Concerns

This marks the third case of its kind within a week, following the deaths of Vivek Saini and Neel Acharya.

Another tragic incident has occurred in the United States, as yet another Indian student named Shreyas Reddy has been found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. This marks the third case of its kind within a week, following the deaths of Vivek Saini and Neel Acharya. The cause of Reddy’s death remains unknown at this time, leaving many questions unanswered.

Shreyas Reddy was a student at the Lindner School of Business, where he was pursuing his academic goals. His untimely demise has left the Indian Consulate in New York deeply saddened, and they have expressed their regret over the incident. The Consulate is in close contact with Reddy’s family, providing them with all the necessary support and assistance during this difficult time.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected. The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them,” the Indian Consulate in New York stated in a post.

This series of tragic incidents involving Indian students in the United States has raised concerns and sparked discussions about the safety and well-being of international students.

On January 30, Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was confirmed dead, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner. According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, officials were called around to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead body. Upon arrival, a “college-aged male” was found deceased on Purdue’s campus.

Gaury Acharya, mother of the deceased student, in a post on X, appealed, “Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything.”

The Consulate General of India in Chicago replied to her post on X, saying, “Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel’s family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help.”

On January 29, another Indian student was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can’t be confirmed. The man seen attacking Saini is reportedly a homeless person. A person familiar with the case told ANI that police authorities acted firmly on the visual evidence of the case, and arrests were made promptly.

The mortal remains of the victim, being an Indian citizen, were sent back to Vivek’s family in India on January 24, the person added.

